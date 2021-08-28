Cancel
Audubon, IA

WIA Annual Dinner Speaker Inspires Future Economic And Community Development

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReservations are now being accepted for the upcoming Western Iowa Advantage (WIA) annual dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the Audubon Recreation Center. The featured guest speaker, Jason Hutcheson, host of the #1 ranked economic and community development podcast, “Develop This!,” will provide an inspirational message on the future of rural Iowa communities and the necessary fundamentals for economic and community development into the future. Hutcheson has over 15 years of experience in the economic development industry as President and CEO of the Greater Burlington Partnership and President of the Professional Developers of Iowa and the Iowa Chamber Alliance. The evening begins with a social hour at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 and the program at 7 p.m. Reservations are requested by Oct. 1 and can be done through any of the contact points included below.

