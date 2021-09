This article was first published by BetaMTB.com. To get more of its premium content along with your Outside subscription, join Outside+. One of the many bike-review cliches I’ll occasionally use to break the ice is the “This Bike Really Surprised Me!” method. For example, the first time I rode a Fezzari that had progressive geometry or an Ibis that was an outstanding value, this was my go-to intro. And it was exactly where my mind was at when I sat down to gather my notes on the Canfield Lithium. But I was so especially wrong about the type of bike I thought I’d find in the Lithium, that I needed to take a minute to level with you and say, free of any perceived schtick, that this bike really surprised me.