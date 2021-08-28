Elizabeth Holmes Plans To Accuse Ex-Boyfriend Of Abuse At Theranos Fraud Trial

After over 20 years as a trial attorney, I know that we all have our juries and we all have to advocate. Advocating is simply helping people choose what you want them to choose, and those people are your jury. Elizabeth Holmes spent 15 years advocating for her company, Theranos, and she was able to persuade her jury of investors to give her over $700 million dollars. But now, she has to convince a very different jury to give her the biggest win: her freedom.