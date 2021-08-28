The Honest Broker : Creating Work & Study Spaces in small areas

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When you live in a small space, you often have to budget the room you have available for new items. Whether you’re looking at furniture or kitchen gadgets, you might have to weigh how often you would use the item against how much space it’ll take up. This can make it difficult to justify purchases on bigger items or even small ones, especially when you’re not sure where they’ll fit. But let me let you in on a little secret: There are actually tons of collapsible and foldable versions of everyday items hiding all over the internet. From foldable bar carts to collapsible laundry baskets, here are some household essentials that are able to be easily (and unobtrusively) tucked away when they’re not in use.