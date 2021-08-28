7833 Hines Rd, Prince George, VA 23842

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home on over 2 acres! This well maintained home features an oversized detached two car garage which includes a separate large space for a workshop and a walk-up attic. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout the bedrooms, dining room and formal living room. The open concept kitchen connects to a spacious family room featuring a gas fireplace and built-ins. Off the family room you will find the huge Florida room complete with a beautiful sliding glass door that leads out onto the private back deck. Both full bathrooms have been recently updated. Water heater new in 2021, AC unit replaced 2017. Do not miss out on this beautiful and private piece of property!!