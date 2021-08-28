Lower boat launch at Riverside Park closed Sunday for Tierna Smith Mendieta Memorial Benefit
Riverside Park will be closed to traffic from the Iowa Avenue entrance downriver to the basketball court parking lot on Sunday, August 29, due to a special event. This includes the lower boat launch (downriver boat launch) inside Riverside Park. The upper boat launch (upriver end of Riverside Park) will be available for those who want to get out onto the Mississippi River that day.voiceofmuscatine.com
