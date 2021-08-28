Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Road Runner

By photo: Lizzie Munro
Punch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA more baroque take on the classic Whiskey & Cola (that leans ever-so-closely to Ramos Fizz territory), Alex Jump’s inspiration was to make an easy-drinking cocktail fit for both a “high-falutin’” Southern cocktail bar or the back porch after dinner. The drink is built on a base of New York Distilling Co.’s Ragtime Rye, which is made in Brooklyn and was one of the first spirits to garner the designation of “Empire Rye”— a class of rye that must be produced in-state, using at least 75 percent New York–grown grain. Peanut-infused amontillado sherry provides some heft and depth, while lemon juice and the Fever-Tree Distillers Cola cut the richness.

punchdrink.com

