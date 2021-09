Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs, a walk, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 3-2, extra-inning win over the Tigers. The veteran carried St. Louis' lineup, accounting for two of its five hits and scoring each of its three runs. Goldschmidt now has multiple hits in 12 of his last 18 games, a span during which he's hit .370 with seven doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI. The first baseman's batting average has increased each month this season after being .214 in April, and he's now slashing .282/.349/.471 with 21 home runs and 73 RBI in 2021.