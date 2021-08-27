Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa farmer encouraged by trade direction

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA central Iowa corn and soybean farmer likes the direction trade is going. Tim Bardole of Rippey, who serves as an at-large director for the Iowa Soybean Association, says much of the strength in crop prices is based on a tight outlook for global ending stocks. “It’s obvious there has been some weather issues around the globe, and China, you know, getting back in the market this past year has been a real boos for our prices.”

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Rippey, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Latin America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
AgricultureMix 94.7 KMCH

Farmers Encouraged to Place Propane Orders, Take Deliveries Now

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig urges farmers and agribusinesses to evaluate how much propane they’ll need to meet grain drying and home and livestock heating demands this fall and winter. Propane users should anticipate and suppliers should make plans to accommodate increased propane demands this fall. “The Iowa Department...
U.S. Politicsnaturalgasworld.com

Trade groups encouraged by US offshore lease nod

The federal government is moving forward with a lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico. Industry trade groups expressed praise August 31 for a federal decision to move forward with a lease for drilling for oil and gas in territorial waters. US president Joe Biden, in one of his first acts of office, put a pause on...
Iowa Statektvo.com

Much needed rainfall limits Iowa farmers ability to work in fields

DES MOINES, Iowa — Much needed rainfall across most of the State limited Iowa’s farmers to 4.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 29, 2021, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included harvesting hay, oats and corn silage. Producers were getting ready for...
Iowa Statevoiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa farmers looking ahead to harvest

Iowa farmers are getting ready to harvest row crops. The USDA says corn and soybean producers are repairing equipment and bins ahead of harvest activity, while the corn silage, oat, and hay harvests are ongoing. As of Sunday, 58% of the corn crop is called good to excellent, with 95%...
Iowa StatePosted by
Axios Des Moines

Iowa farmers fear Biden's electric vehicle push

President Joe Biden's push for more Americans to use electric vehicles is creating angst amongst some Iowa ethanol advocates who argue the single-track goal could come at environmental and economic costs.Why it matters: Electric vehicles create more competition at the gas pump, potentially hurting Iowa farmers' pockets who rely on corn and ethanol sales.But we also need more drastic steps towards slowing climate change.Driving the news: This month, Biden released an infrastructure plan that aggressively pushes electric vehicles as a way to cut carbon emissions and boost domestic car and battery manufacturing.It sets a goal that 50% of all new...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Limited Trade Direction

After following active market moves in each livestock complex earlier in the week, traders are moving in a sideways direction Wednesday morning. Limited new market information is expected through the day, likely limiting activity over the coming hours. Mixed trade is scattered through livestock futures Wednesday morning with traders focusing...
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

Iowa Farmers Union gearing up for annual Fall Fly-In

IARN — Each fall, Iowa Farmers Union members travel to Washington, D.C. to participate in grassroots lobbying efforts on Capitol Hill. The Iowa Farmers Union is gearing up for next month’s National Farmers Union Fall Legislative Fly-In event. IFU leaders and members have the chance during this annual gathering to meet with members of the Iowa congressional delegation and their staff and talk about the challenges and opportunities facing family farms in Iowa. Deborah Bunka serves as membership coordinator for the Iowa Farmers Union.
Iowa StateTimes-Republican

Carbon task force looks for ways to make money for Iowa farmers

Agricultural interests that dominate Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new carbon-sequestration task force made it clear Friday they want to make money for farmers while addressing one of the biggest environmental threats worldwide. At an inaugural meeting held at the State Fairgrounds, task force members spoke of carbon trading, cover crops, and...
Iowa StateSioux City Journal

Young Northwest Iowa farmer finds place in beef leadership

HULL, Iowa — Craig Moss is a busy guy, but he says it’s important to find time to not only get the chores done, but to be an active voice for agriculture. Moss, 38, farms near here in Sioux County, Iowa, with his wife Hayley and his parents, Arlan and Ruth Moss. They feed cattle and hogs and primarily grow corn and soybeans, although they have planted some oats, rye and forage sorghum recently.
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

USDA targeting assistance, new markets

The pandemic, natural disasters and looking at ways to create more opportunity for agricultural producers have kept things hopping at USDA since the new administration came into office in January. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack on Thursday said the agency has two main focuses. “One, obviously, is to continue to do...
Dallas, TXdallassun.com

World Insights: LatAm, Caribbean economy to grow 5.9 pct in 2021 -- UN

SANTIAGO, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Latin American and Caribbean region will see economic growth of 5.9 percent in 2021 amid a pandemic that has exacerbated longstanding structural problems in the region, the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) has said. In its report titled...
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

U.S. Red Meat Exporters and Latin American Buyers Reunite at USMEF Event

(NAFB) – More than 130 red meat buyers from 21 countries across Central and South America and the Caribbean recently gathered at the U.S. Meat Export Federation Latin American Product Showcase. Attendees included 55 U.S. exporting companies. The event was held annually from 2011-2019 before the COVID pandemic forced a...
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

Farmers Insurance® Debuts Customizable Direct-to-Consumer Policies in North Carolina

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance®, one of the nation's leading multiline insurer groups, today announced its launch of a range of insurance products in North Carolina that consumers can customize. Customers throughout the state can now access quotes and purchase auto, home, condo, and renters products in a direct-to-consumer model, with a personalized, digital-first experience through the Farmers® Mobile App and Farmers.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy