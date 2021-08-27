Iowa farmer encouraged by trade direction
A central Iowa corn and soybean farmer likes the direction trade is going. Tim Bardole of Rippey, who serves as an at-large director for the Iowa Soybean Association, says much of the strength in crop prices is based on a tight outlook for global ending stocks. “It’s obvious there has been some weather issues around the globe, and China, you know, getting back in the market this past year has been a real boos for our prices.”voiceofmuscatine.com
