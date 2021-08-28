Cancel
Newmarket, NH

Newmarket NH’s Liza Corso Medals at Paralympic Games

By Dan Alexander
Seacoast Current
 7 days ago
Newmarket's Liza Corso took home the silver in the women's 1,500 meter at the 16th Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Saturday morning. Corso ran a steady race and came on strong at the end with a time of 4:30:67, a personal best for the 18-year-old graduate from Portsmouth Christian Academy in Dover. She finished behind Tigist Gezahagn Menigstu from Ethiopia (4:23.24) and ahead of Tunesia's Somaya Bousaid (4:31.78).

