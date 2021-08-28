Newmarket NH’s Liza Corso Medals at Paralympic Games
Newmarket's Liza Corso took home the silver in the women's 1,500 meter at the 16th Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Saturday morning. Corso ran a steady race and came on strong at the end with a time of 4:30:67, a personal best for the 18-year-old graduate from Portsmouth Christian Academy in Dover. She finished behind Tigist Gezahagn Menigstu from Ethiopia (4:23.24) and ahead of Tunesia's Somaya Bousaid (4:31.78).seacoastcurrent.com
Comments / 0