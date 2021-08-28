'Clickbait' pulls you into a deep web and more to watch

It’s not imperative that you stay glued to Netflix on Friday, September 10, but if you don’t watch at least one of the day’s many new releases you will be deeply behind on your queue. That day brings the release of action thriller Kate, starring Mary-Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson, the final season of Lucifer, and the third season of Sex Education. If you don’t start watching then, you’ll be drowning in new content when the fourth and final season of Dear White People premieres on September 22, and when the highly anticipated new series from the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, premieres on September 24.
