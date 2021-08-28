Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Ferran Torres shines as Man City thrash shambolic Arsenal

By Mark Critchley
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lEZE_0bfi7V4600

Eyes down, everybody, and have your daubers to hand. It's time for another round of Arsenal bingo. Who had diabolical defending with several different players at fault for the five goals conceded? What about insipid, over-complicated attacking play that produced only one shot at the opposition goal? Oh, and not forgetting the obligatory Granit Xhaka red card. Full house!

Ten years to the day of their 8-2 thrashing on the other side of town, Arsenal returned to Manchester and demonstrated how little has changed over the decade since. Pep Guardiola swept his apprentice Mikel Arteta aside, with Manchester City running out 5-0 winners. OK, so that’s not exactly 8-2, but City could have filled their boots if they wanted. Instead, they took pity on opponents who once again feel on the precipice of a crisis

And for all that was far too familiar about this debacle of a performance, Arteta’s side also hit depths not plumbed for generations. Arsenal have now lost their opening three fixtures of a league campaign for the first time since 1954-55. They are still waiting to score their first goal of the new Premier League season. It is only the third time in their 134-year history that they have failed to find the net this far in.

Arteta’s advocates – though shrinking in number – can point to several mitigating factors. Covid and injuries have badly affected preparations, with the nine-man substitutes’ bench filled out by a third goalkeeper. The return of Ben White and Thomas Partey cannot come soon enough and nor can a kinder run of fixtures. They may be the first team this season to be handily beaten by both City and Chelsea, the two favourites for the title, but they will not be the last.

Sometimes, though, the context of a defeat is less important than the manner of it, and for all the legitimate reasons why this might be as bad as it gets, it must also be pointed out that there was nothing remotely redeeming about Arsenal’s display. From the eighth minute, when Calum Chambers misjudged the flight of the ball and Bernd Leno failed to prevent the five-foot-nine-inches of Ilkay Gundogan heading City in front, you could start writing your match report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hRrtJ_0bfi7V4600

The defending for the first was bad. For the second, it was worse. The pre-match build-up at the Etihad had been dominated by the unveiling of Vincent Kompany and David Silva’s statues outside the ground. There were several more defending Arsenal’s six-yard box as the excellent Bernardo Silva’s cross came in, took a nick of Cedric Soares’ limp attempt at a clearance and ran through for Ferran Torres to tap in.

In the five minutes between those two goals, City played 56 passes. Arsenal played one. To be fair to Martin Odegaard, he completed it, but that is not the sort of difference that Arteta hoped his new £34m signing from Real Madrid would make. At least he and the majority of Arteta’s players were not actively hurting his team’s chances of a result, which has not always been true of Xhaka.

The two-footed, studs-up challenge while several inches off the ground was just the latest example of the Arsenal midfielder losing his composure at a time of crisis and only making things harder for his own teammates. Xhaka and some members of the Arsenal backroom staff tried to argue he had won the ball, but that did not change the fact it was a reckless, dangerous tackle and a deserved red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6VPW_0bfi7V4600

And despite all that, Xhaka was in a way the player Arteta could least afford to lose, having taken the questionable decision of fielding him and him alone as Arsenal’s one recognised central midfielder. His dismissal granted City licence to run riot and the third quickly followed, with Ederson finding Torres with a laughably simple 35-yard pass into acres of space that Arsenal had vacated in the middle of the pitch.

Torres laid the ball off to Jack Grealish, who showed another glimpse of why City broke the British transfer record for their new £100m man. A mazy dance down the left teased Chambers into making a challenge he would not win, leaving Grealish with the simple task of rolling the ball onto Gabriel Jesus’ boot for another tap-in. With five minutes to go until half-time, many of those in the away end headed for the concourse and others for the car park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0tR9_0bfi7V4600

Arsenal once had a reputation for trying to pass the ball into the net. Rodri showed them how to do just that at the start of the second half, stroking into the bottom right-hand corner from the edge of the box after being put under minimal pressure by Arsenal’s block. After that, City eased off, with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez introduced from the bench, but they still found space for a fifth. Mahrez’s late cross was headed against the post and in by Torres for his second, rounding off Arsenal’s humiliation and piling the pressure on Arteta.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

230K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Calum Chambers
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Bernd Leno
Person
Vincent Kompany
Person
David Silva
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Person
Ferran Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Manchester City#Man City#Real Madrid#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueBBC

Man City v Arsenal: Head-to-head stats

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 11 league games against Arsenal (nine wins, two draws) since a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates in December 2015. They’ve taken 28 of a possible 30 points against the Gunners under Pep Guardiola. Arsenal have lost each of their last eight Premier League...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola: Arteta and Arsenal need time

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has urged Arsenal to stand by Mikel Arteta. The former City No2 is under huge pressure facing his old club on Saturday. Guardiola said: "Two games - they have played two games, not 20 or 50 fixtures. "Sometimes I think we managers are crazy to...
Premier LeagueBBC

Man City 5-0 Arsenal: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told BBC MOTD: “The first goal was the most disappointing, we were in control of the game, we took the game exactly where we wanted to. "The second goal we concede is a clear foul because he punches Calum [Chambers] in the face. Once we conceded after [Granit Xhaka's] red card, you know what is going to happen.
Premier LeagueBBC

Man City v Arsenal: Confirmed team news

Pep Guardiola sticks with the same Manchester City side that thrashed Norwich 5-0 last weekend. Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Jesus, Torres, Grealish. Subs: Stones, Ake, Sterling, Zinchenko, Steffen, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Doyle, Palmer. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes four changes following the Gunners...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Man City pile on misery for Arsenal, Everton extend strong start

London (AFP) – Mikel Arteta urged his Arsenal flops to “look in the mirror” after a dismal 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City, while Everton extended their strong start with a 2-0 win at Brighton on Saturday. Arteta’s side have lost their first three league games and are yet to even...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester City 5-0 Arsenal PLAYER RATINGS: Gabriel Jesus excelled as a winger with Ferran Torres stepping up in the No 9 role... while Granit Xhaka's leadership was appalling

Manchester City coasted past Arsenal, picking up a 5-0 victory over the Gunners on Saturday,. The game confirmed Arsenal's worst start to a Premier League season in 118 years - having registered three losses and scored zero goals. Sportamil have analysed how both Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola's men fared...
Premier LeagueESPN

Man City shrug off Kane, Ronaldo snubs to humiliate Arsenal

Manchester City put a difficult week behind them by cruising to a 5-0 victory over 10-man Arsenal on Saturday. The result comes amid a tumultuous few days for the champions. Pep Guardiola's side failed in their attempts to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane earlier in the week before seeing rivals Manchester United beat them to the signature of Cristiano Ronaldo, with City still in the market for a striker in the final days of the transfer window.
Premier LeaguePosted by
AFP

Liverpool held by 10-man Chelsea, Man City pile on misery for Arsenal

Ten-man Chelsea held on for a 1-1 draw at Liverpool after Reece James' controversial dismissal, while Mikel Arteta urged his Arsenal flops to "look in the mirror" after a dismal 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City on Saturday. Despite Arteta's woes, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insisted Arsenal should keep faith with his former assistant.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Sky Blue News: City Smash Arsenal, Ferran Impresses, and More...

After a week of head-spinning headlines, City wrote their story on the pitch. Here’s all the reaction to yesterday’s drubbing of Arsenal. CITY HIT FIVE AGAIN AS 10-MAN GUNNERS THRASHED - David Clayton - ManCity.com. City were off and running early on Saturday. David Clayton paints a picture of the...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola delighted with 2-goal Torres

Manchester City boss Pep Guardioa was delighted with Ferran Torres for their 5-0 rout of Arsenal. The 21 year-old scored twice and made another as the champions beat Arsenal 5-0. He's now scored 15 goals in 40 matches for City and Pep believes he is only going to get better.

Comments / 0

Community Policy