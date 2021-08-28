David Price is the Most Successful Pitcher in Tampa Bay Rays History
David Price was drafted by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays with the first overall selection in the 2007 MLB Draft, and he made his major league debut soon after in 2008. The former Vanderbilt star made an immediate impact as a starter, recording double-digit wins in each season with the Rays from 2009 to 2014. Though he has since declined from his Rays days, Price has already established himself as the most successful pitcher in Tampa Bay history (established in 1998) with the accolades he accumulated while in Florida.prosportsoutlook.com
