Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

David Price is the Most Successful Pitcher in Tampa Bay Rays History

By Ryan Lee
prosportsoutlook.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Price was drafted by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays with the first overall selection in the 2007 MLB Draft, and he made his major league debut soon after in 2008. The former Vanderbilt star made an immediate impact as a starter, recording double-digit wins in each season with the Rays from 2009 to 2014. Though he has since declined from his Rays days, Price has already established himself as the most successful pitcher in Tampa Bay history (established in 1998) with the accolades he accumulated while in Florida.

prosportsoutlook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rays#The Tampa Bay Devil Rays#Mlb Draft#Cg#Rrb 2nd 3rd#Pro Sports Outlook#Pso Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBOttawa Herald

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Red Sox (75-57) and red-hot Tampa Bay Rays (82-48) open a four-game series Monday at Tropicana Field (ESPN). First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Red Sox vs. Rays odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Rays lead 7-5 The...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman’s outlook gets blunt take from Aaron Boone after meltdown vs. Orioles

It has been a wild season for New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. And it got even wilder on Saturday when he allowed the Baltimore Orioles to occupy all bases in the top of the ninth inning and allow the go-ahead run that gave the O’s the 4-3 win. It was certainly a loss that’s tough to swallow for Aaron Boone and the Yankees. Apart from the fact that the Yankees shouldn’t be losing at home against the worst team in baseball today, the loss also came on the heels of a brilliant stretch from Chapman.
MLBthetampabay100.com

Tampa Bay Rays face more injuries

The Rays encountered a familiar malady Sunday, one that has been dogging the team’s otherwise successful season. First baseman Ji-Man Choi and starting pitcher Chris Archer left the game against the Chicago White Sox after injuries. Choi had tightness in his left hamstring after scoring in the first inning. Archer,...
MLBchatsports.com

Should Luis Patino start down the stretch for the Tampa Bay Rays?

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Luis Patino #61 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch to the Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Tropicana Field on August 21, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) As the Tampa Bay Rays look down the...
MLBchatsports.com

It’s late and the game is on the line, who do the Tampa Bay Rays want up?

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 22: Joey Wendle #18 of the Tampa Bay Rays throws during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field on August 22, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) One of the more controversial topics among sabermetricians is whether”clutch hitting”...
MLBchatsports.com

Tampa Bay Rays News And Links: Franco and Cruz shine

The Rays knocked off the Phillies yesterday, backed by some solid pitching, timely hitting, and great defense. Wander Franco had his best defensive day since his call up, and Nelly Cruz — playing his first day at first base in a game that didn’t involve a softball — was rock solid.
MLBdraysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays: 3, Philadelphia Phillies: 1 - Rays Rally Late (again)

Rays head to the brotherly city for a quick 2 game set against the Phillies. Rays and Phillies both had baserunners in the first three innings, but Drew Rasmussen and Ranger Lopez kept zeros on the board. After a Nelson Cruz strikeout in the 4th inning, Wander Franco and Yandy...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays getting some rotation help at key time

The Tampa Bay Rays completely remade their starting rotation heading into the 2021 season. Charlie Morton and Blake Snell were gone, replaced by Michael Wacha, Chris Archer, and Rich Hill. Those moves did not work out, with Wacha struggling, Hill being traded to the Mets, and Archer landing on the Injured List after just two starts.
MLBSports Illustrated

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays are locked into a heated race for the MLB postseason in their respective divisions. The Phillies enter Tuesday's action with a 63-62 record and are 5 1/2 games out of the wild-card spots, while also being 4 1/2 games out of first place in the National League East. The Rays are 78-48 and four games ahead of the New York Yankees in the American League East.
NHLchatsports.com

Blackhawks: Ten most successful coaches in franchise history

Joel Quenneville, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) The Chicago Blackhawks have had several successful coaches throughout their long and historic history. Today I want to highlight the ten most successful coaches throughout the entire history of the original six franchise. While the Chicago Blackhawks have only won six...
MLBfox13news.com

Wendle slam, 6 RBIs; Tampa Bay Rays finish 18-1 vs Orioles this year

BALTIMORE, Md. - Joey Wendle hit a pair of homers, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs to lead the Tampa Bay Rays over the Baltimore Orioles 12-8 Sunday for a three-game sweep. Austin Meadows and Jordan Luplow also homered for Tampa Bay, which finished 18-1 against Baltimore...
MLBchatsports.com

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: We’re in the home stretch

The Rays beat the Orioles, sweeping the weekend series and finishing the season series against the last place team having lost just one game. The Rays are 5.5 games ahead of the second place Yankees (pending the outcome of Sunday night’s game). The Rays have also clinched a winning record for 2021. With a four-game series against the third place Red Sox starting tomorrow, the Rays have a chance to create some distance in the division if they keep their feet on the gas pedal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy