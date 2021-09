Joseph and Marsha (Pruden) Hoppe are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today. The couple was married in on Sept. 4, 1971 at St. Bernard Parish in Alpena. Joe and Marsha have been active members of the Alpena community since their wedding day. Joe was the local barber at The Arcade Barbershop, and Marsha was a beautician — both for about 50 years! They met and fell in love when their businesses were side by side in downtown Alpena.