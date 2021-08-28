Park City Home: The Secret Life of Washing Machines

It makes sense that a fabric shower curtain can go in your washer. Just remove the rings before you toss it in, and hang it on its rod to dry. What’s surprising is that even the plastic liner can benefit from a machine wash. Keep the setting on low-warm and add a few bath towels to balance the load and help with scrubbing. Again, bring it back into the bathroom to air-dry. Non-slip bathmats (the silicone kind) can also go in the washing machine.