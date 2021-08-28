Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Park City Home: The Secret Life of Washing Machines

Park Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt makes sense that a fabric shower curtain can go in your washer. Just remove the rings before you toss it in, and hang it on its rod to dry. What’s surprising is that even the plastic liner can benefit from a machine wash. Keep the setting on low-warm and add a few bath towels to balance the load and help with scrubbing. Again, bring it back into the bathroom to air-dry. Non-slip bathmats (the silicone kind) can also go in the washing machine.

www.parkrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundry Detergent#Toys#Washing Machine#Liquid Detergent#Juice Box#Park City Home#Shower#Pretreat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy