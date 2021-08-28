Badgers roster breakdown: Talented offensive line room has Joe Rudolph excited for fresh coaching challenge

Well, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are 0-1 to start the season, which is not entirely unexpected given that their season-opening opponent was the No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, a team with national championship aspirations. I hate losing, but as far as season-opening losses go, I’m not too worked up about this one. There was a lot that I liked, a lot that I didn’t like, and one particular injury that might actually break my heart if the worst is to be believed.