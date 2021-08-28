Cancel
Brown County, MN

Senior Men’s Baseball Searles Ballpark a hit

Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAl Drexler and his son Jeremy have been associated with Searles and Hanska baseball for a long time. The Drexlers, who are now putting in time with the Searles Bullheads, were among the many proud residents of Searles and Hanska the last two weekends as both towns were among four that hosted the Men’s Senior Amateur Baseball State Tournament. Searles finished the tournament 2-2 under Jeremy’s management. Al, meanwhile, worked the concession stands and Jeremy joked that the only time he left was when he was working on the field in between games.

www.nujournal.com

