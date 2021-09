Ryan Edward Steinbach, age 36, passed away on Wednesday, July 23, 2021. He was born on July 9, 1984 in New Ulm, Minnesota and is survived by his father and mother, Francis Edward Steinbach and Carolyn Steinbach and lots of loving relatives and friends. He had a passion for all animals and you would always find his companion Shay by his side. He also, enjoyed working on his car, playing guitar and playing video games.