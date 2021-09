Q: My parents have a rental in Vacaville that’s managed by a professional property manager. We have a question about keeping a security deposit. In late July our tenant informed us that she needed to move and to get out of her two-year lease because she had developed a severe rash and felt the rash might be due to something in the house. Although we can’t prove that’s not the case, and she can’t prove it is, rather than fight the issue we opted to tell her we would let her out of the lease if and when we found a new tenant, and that she would be financially responsible until one was found. By mid-October a new tenant had been found. She turned in a security deposit. Last night she called to inform our manager that she needed her deposit back and was not going to sign the lease because her dad died a month ago and she was going to move in with her mom. So we called the previous tenant to let them know that the new tenant backed out and the house is not rented. She told us that she felt we had released her from the lease and that she already moved out and felt she fulfilled her obligation. We truly feel that is in fact the case and are not willing to fight about it. But concerning the tenant who backed out, can we keep her security deposit or do we have to refund it? I know that we can’t hold the new tenant to the monthly rent since she did not sign the lease yet, but our question remains, do we refund the security deposit to her?