GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-As the Nebraska State Fair rolls on in Grand Island, troopers continue to spread messages on the importance of safe driving to thousands of patrons. “The State Fair is a fantastic showcase of the hard work of Nebraskans young and old in many disciplines,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “One discipline we can all champion is safe driving, and the State Fair provides an opportunity for our troopers to showcase that crucial piece of public safety to new, experienced, and future drivers.”