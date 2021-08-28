Cancel
U. of Nebraska Med Center team confirms COVID airborne transmission

News Release University of Nebraska Medical Center. The University of Nebraska Medical Center was first to report the presence of intact, culturable SARS-CoV-2 virus in small particles exhaled by COVID-19 patients in a July 2020 preprint report of initial data gathered at Nebraska Medicine. Now, in August 2021, UNMC’s findings on airborne transmission have passed scientific peer review and been accepted for publication by Nature’s Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology.

