Former UNL student convicted on child pornography charges

On Aug. 28 at approximately 8 p.m. Scottsbluff police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Overland to investigate reports of shots being fired. "Officers were informed that a disturbance had occurred and that three subjects had fled the area following shots being fired by one or more suspects," Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson said. "One male, 18 year old of Scottsbluff, was found to have been transported privately to Regional West Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. The injury was not believed to be life threatening."