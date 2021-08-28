Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Former UNL student convicted on child pornography charges

North Platte Post
 7 days ago
News Release United States Attorney's Office-Omaha. Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Hunter A. Towle, 19, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced today in Lincoln by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard for receipt of child pornography. Towle was sentenced to 10 years and 4 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release with special conditions. There is no parole in the federal system. Additionally, Towle was ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution.

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

