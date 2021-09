NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Community College theater department will host auditions for its fall play, “Bus Stop,” in September. The first set of auditions are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13 in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the NPCC South Campus. Another round is planned for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 14 at the North Platte Community Playhouse.