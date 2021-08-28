Letter | Kabul debacle shows why Second Amendment vital
Something every American should observe as the fall of Afghanistan and the Kabul debacle unfolds, and as the Taliban go from house to house, the first thing they seize are any guns. If the occupants are even suspected of having worked with the NATO or U.S., they are taken away, in most cases never to be seen again. In Kabul, have a gun, lose your head. Support our Second Amendment, the right to keep and bear arms.www.santacruzsentinel.com
