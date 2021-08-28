Cancel
Video Games

Exclusive Interview – Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms producer Rick Morales

By Ricky Church
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRicky Church chats with Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms producer Rick Morales…. Next week sees the release of the animated film Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, the sequel to last year’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge. The film sees Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, Johnny Cage and the other defenders of Earthrealm challenged by Shao Khan to one final Mortal Kombat, determining forever the fate of Earthrealm even as a greater threat to all the realms loom over them.

Ed Boon
#Earthrealm#Battle Of The Realms#The Chosen One#Netherrealm
HackerNoon

5 Characters That Should Return in Mortal Kombat 12

Every fighting game roster is packed to the brim with unique and exciting characters. No game, however, has the strangest compilation of characters like Mortal Kombat does. From ninjas to gods, and even a guy dressed up with a mocap suit, Mortal Kombat has dozens of interesting characters. There are...
Shaggy Cameos in Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms; Chokes Scorpion

Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms has included a rather strange cameo; Shaggy from Scooby Doo. And he’s about to kick the crap out of Scorpion. The introduction to 2020’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge featured a brief cameo from Daffy Duck in the movie’s into. When the WB Animation logo appears, he hops around wildly for a brief time before being grabbed and dragged back behind it.
Best Mortal Kombat characters of all time, ranked

Mortal Kombat is the long-running fighter that was one of the games that defined the 1990s. After rebooting the story, the series is still running strong today, with a bright future potentially bringing a new timeline into the mix. What always made Mortal Kombat stand apart from other fighting games was its reliance on being absolutely brutal. Fatalities were made as a way to allow their characters to be as deadly as possible, driving the story and letting players pull off the fatal moves. Here is a rundown of the best characters in the Mortal Kombat franchise.
Win Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of The Realms on Blu-ray and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on Xbox Series X

Explore the explosive new chapter and follow-up to Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, based on one of the most popular videogame franchises in history, when Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms arrives on Blu-Ray on August 30, 2021 and on Digital on August 31, 2021. You could win a copy of the film on Blu-ray alongside a copy of the game Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on Xbox Series X!   
We’re giving away three Mortal Kombat bundles!

Are you willing to test your might or are you just a weak, pathetic fool? Well, thanks to our friends over at Warner Brothers, you have the chance to find out right here, right now. To celebrate the release of Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms on Blu-Ray on...
Mortal Kombat Creator Thinks The Franchise Deserves Its Own What If…?

Marvel’s What If…? is hardly a new concept when the comic book run of the same name has existed for decades, but it’s a novel approach to expanding the cinematic universe’s mythology. The Disney Plus series takes familiar events featuring the majority of the same cast members reprising their roles in the animated realm, before spinning them off in unpredictable and entertaining directions.
Action intensifies in new images from Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

While rumors swirl for an animated Mortal Kombat series,. Liu Kang, Shang Tsung, Kintaro, Stryker and Sub-Zero get the spotlight in four new images released from Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the feature-length...
MORTAL KOMBAT: BATTLE OF THE REALMS Interview: Producer Rick Morales Teases The Bloody Sequel (Exclusive)

Picking up shortly after the explosive finale of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms follows a team of heroes who are besieged by the enemy forces of Shao Kahn. Raiden and his group of warriors are forced into a deal to compete in a final Mortal Kombat that will determine the fate of the realms; Scorpion, meanwhile, must find the ancient Kamidogu before it's used to resurrect the One Being to avert the destruction of all things.
Mortal Kombat 12 is Probably Going to be NetherRealm Studios’ Next Game – Rumour

NetherRealm Studios confirmed a little over a couple months ago that they had all work on Mortal Kombat 11 had come to an end, with the developer now fully focused on its next project– but what exactly is that next project going to be? The studio has generally alternated between Injustice and Mortal Kombat games, leading some to speculate that Injustice 3 could be next up, but there have also been reports of a Marvel vs DC game being the studio’s next project.
HBO Max Reportedly Wants Female-Led Mortal Kombat Show

Not everyone was unanimous in their praise for this year’s adaptation of NetherRealm’s infamously gory fighting game franchise, but Mortal Kombat certainly proved, at the very least, that a healthy appetite exists for more adventures in Earthrealm. Indeed, director Simon McQuoid’s feature-length debut smashed a number of records when it debuted on HBO Max back in the spring, even beating out the likes of Godzilla vs. Kong in sheer viewership numbers despite having but a fraction of the latter’s budget.
MORTAL KOMBAT: BATTLE OF THE REALMS Interview: Jordan Rodrigues Discusses Powering Up Liu Kang (Exclusive)

Picking up shortly after the explosive finale of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms follows a team of heroes who are besieged by the enemy forces of Shao Kahn. Raiden and his group of warriors are forced into a deal to compete in a final Mortal Kombat that will determine the fate of the realms; Scorpion, meanwhile, must find the ancient Kamidogu before it's used to resurrect the One Being to avert the destruction of all things.
Talk 1340

Demon Slayer, Mortal Kombat & More: Hub City Comic Con Returns

Hub City Comic Con returns to Lubbock Friday, September 3rd through Sunday, September 5th. The Con will feature exhibitors, vendors, artists, a cosplay contest, and so much more. Celebrity guests this year include Zach Aguilar, the voice of Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer. Anime may be the biggest pop culture...

