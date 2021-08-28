Cancel
Immigration

Democracy Now | From Kabul to Rio Grande, US creates refugee crises

By Amy Goodman
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 7 days ago

The United States has long branded itself as a safe haven for refugees fleeing war and persecution abroad. The current U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is actually a testament to that, with well over 100,000 people evacuated by the U.S. since mid-August. Despite this historic airlift, the Biden administration is being relentlessly criticized. The airlift continued despite a double suicide bombing at the gates of the Kabul airport on Thursday that killed at least 90 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, injuring at least 140.

www.santacruzsentinel.com

Comments / 0

