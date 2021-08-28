Democracy Now | From Kabul to Rio Grande, US creates refugee crises

The U.S. is expected to resettle at least 50,000 Afghan refugees after the Taliban took control of the country, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters Friday. The news comes days after State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. had received almost 24,000 refugees from Kabul, but the administration had not stated a firm number for how many refugees the U.S. would welcome in total. Mayorkas said the total was not a cap, nor was there a timetable set for the completion of evacuations. “Our commitment is an enduring one,” he said, per Axios. “This is not just a matter of the next several weeks. We will not rest until we have accomplished the ultimate goal.”