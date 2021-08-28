The Dish: JuanMa Calderón and Maria Rondeau on reimagining the modern restaurant
Architect Marian Rondeau and filmmaker JuanMa Calderon are transferring their art skills to food both in the kitchen and underground.www.cbsnews.com
Architect Marian Rondeau and filmmaker JuanMa Calderon are transferring their art skills to food both in the kitchen and underground.www.cbsnews.com
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1