The Dish: JuanMa Calderón and Maria Rondeau on reimagining the modern restaurant

One of the best-known and most successful celebrity chefs in the business, Bobby Flay is now practically a household name. The chef's culinary origin story dates back to when he was just 17 years old, when he dropped out of high school and began cooking at Joe Allen, a famous Broadway insider hangout, says Food Network. Chef Allen quickly noticed Flay's natural-born talent and potential in the kitchen, so he offered to pay his tuition at The French Culinary Institute. Young Flay was a head chef by the time he was 20, and the rest is history.