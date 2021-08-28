Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Crypto, Congress and the Commission: What’s next for the ‘Wild West’?

By Guest Authors
CoinTelegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entire cryptocurrency industry is waking up to a new reality. Politicians and regulators have decided to wade into the space, which had flown mainly under their radar until now. A House committee chair is launching a working group; the Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking new authorities to regulate digital assets as securities; and the Senate-passed infrastructure bill includes $28 billion in tax revenues from crypto transactions.

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Emmer
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Gary Gensler
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Eric Cantor
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#The Wild West#Digital#Republicans#Democrats#Bloomberg Lummis#The Blockchain Caucus#Repbillfoster#Reptomemmer#The Treasury Department#Senate Banking Committee#Waters#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
Economywealthmanagement.com

What Do Recent SEC Hires Say About Commission's Direction?

Barbara Roper’s new role as a senior advisor to Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler both surprised and buoyed investor and consumer protection advocates. But according to some SEC observers, the hiring of Roper—a staunch critic of traditional financial services during her time as the director of investor protection at the Consumer Federation of America—is just the latest move that indicates a directional shift at the commission under the new chair.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
Wisconsin Statelawofficer.com

Afghan evacuees sent to Wisconsin reportedly brought ‘child brides’

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Monroe County, Wisconsin – Adult male Afghan evacuees have brought “purported” child brides to Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy, according to a report from the Associated Press. That disturbing report comes on the heels of vetting concerns raised by Congressman Tom Tiffany, who...
Militarycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Hunter Biden Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military recently arrested Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, as he was attempting to re-enter the country. There is no evidence Biden was arrested by the military. The claim originated from a website that says it publishes satire. Fact Check:
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Kevin McCarthy’s downward spiral

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday warned telecommunications and social media companies not to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion. He claimed that they might break federal law if they comply with committee requests; he threatened that the companies might lose their ability to operate in the United States; and he vowed that a future “Republican majority will not forget” what they do.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

The FCC Commissioner Echoing Kevin McCarthy Is Married To McCarthy’s Counsel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) threatened this week to retaliate against telecom and tech companies that comply with a House committee’s request to preserve call records for certain people connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. McCarthy also warned ― incorrectly, according to legal experts ― that preserving such records would be illegal.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Pelosi’s Texas visit draws GOP backlash amid Afghanistan crisis

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Texas this week to tout health care aspects of the Biden administration’s "Build Back Better" agenda – but a Republican spokeswoman said Pelosi's timing was all wrong. After a deadly Kabul airport attack in Afghanistan left 13 U.S. service members dead last month, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy