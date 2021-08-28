Orphans Get Late TD To Take Shrine Game…Football Scoreboard

The Shrine Game was back last night and did not disappoint with the game’s result hanging in the balance, the Centralia Orphans got a late score to knock off Salem 35-28 in front of a packed house at Jim Finks Field. Salem trailed by 2 touchdowns early after Centralia scored twice after consecutive Salem turnovers to lead 14-0 after the opening quarter. Salem would answer back scoring twice of their own in the 2nd quarter on a 40 yard pass from sophomore Sam Greene to senior standout Caden Bee with Connor Tennyson knocking through the extra point. Salem would cut the lead to one after a 62 yard rushing score from Cayden Harris, but the extra point was blocked to make it 14-13 Orphans.