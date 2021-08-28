Cancel
Salem, IL

Orphans Get Late TD To Take Shrine Game…Football Scoreboard

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shrine Game was back last night and did not disappoint with the game’s result hanging in the balance, the Centralia Orphans got a late score to knock off Salem 35-28 in front of a packed house at Jim Finks Field. Salem trailed by 2 touchdowns early after Centralia scored twice after consecutive Salem turnovers to lead 14-0 after the opening quarter. Salem would answer back scoring twice of their own in the 2nd quarter on a 40 yard pass from sophomore Sam Greene to senior standout Caden Bee with Connor Tennyson knocking through the extra point. Salem would cut the lead to one after a 62 yard rushing score from Cayden Harris, but the extra point was blocked to make it 14-13 Orphans.

