Final score: Nationals 2, Mets 1—Still bad, but this time wearing black

By Amazin' Avenue
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets lost once again, with the result looking just as familiar as the procedure. Mets pitching gave up only two runs and combined to strike out seventeen batters, but a Javy Báez solo home run was the only run the Mets offense produced as they dropped the opening game of their series against the Nationals 2-1 Friday night in Queens. No one would blame you if you feel like you’ve read something resembling that sentence a dozen times this August, as this game felt like so many others this month.

