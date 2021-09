The Delta variant of COVID isn't done with America yet—and the summer spike in cases could spread outside hotspots now that schools are back in session, one virus expert warns. "I can honestly say that this surge could actually get substantially higher," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his podcast. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.