Public Safety

If I’m mentioned in someone’s criminal discovery wouldn’t I be notified by someone

By Asked in Wasilla, AK
 8 days ago

You may be mentioned as being present when something occurred. This answer is for general information purposes only. This answer does not create an attorney-client relationship. Since this is a public forum, the information provided is not protected by the attorney-client privilege.

Public Safety
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Abusive husband guilty of murdering estranged wife by pouring petrol on her and burning down house

An abusive husband who killed his estranged wife in a house fire has been found guilty of her murder.Damion Simmons, 45, doused Denise Keane-Simmons, 36, in petrol and set fire to her home in Harlesden, northwest London, in April last year.The pair had been married since 2019 but their relationship broke down and Simmons began a campaign of abuse and torment against his former partner in the months leading up to her death.A jury at the Old Bailey heard how in the hours before her death, Simmons posted a naked picture of Ms Keane-Simmons on Instagram.She reported the image to...
Public Safetyplanettransgender.com

Transgender woman murdered at her partner’s funeral

Sabrina Martins, 36, was shot eight times by two assains Friday while attending her companion’s wake in a chapel in Joinville, Brazil. Martins, suffering from at least 5 gunshot wounds died at the Hospital Municipal São José, in Joinville just moments after she arrived. According to a police spokesman the two men fled on foot and have not yet been apprehended.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Judge orders Capitol riot defendant back to jail after he watched the MyPillow guy's election conspiracies

A Capitol Riot defendant is returning to jail less than two months after he got out thanks to his viewing of conspiracy theories, including from the MyPillow guy. A judge on Thursday ordered Capitol riot suspect Doug Jensen to return to jail because he violated the conditions of his release by using the internet to watch conspiracy theory content, CNN reports.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Outsider.com

Former Marine Gets Pulled Over for Allegedly Tailgating Tanker Truck, Police Officers Take $87k of His Money

Stephen Lara, a former US Marine, was on his way to see his children in February of this year. His journey took him from his home in Lubbock, Texas to Northern California. While driving through Nevada, a trooper pulled him over for following a tanker truck too closely. What normally would have been a routine traffic stop turned into a case of asset forfeiture that cost Lara nearly $87,000.
RelationshipsPosted by
Lawrence Post

Boyfriend shot his girlfriend 8 times in the stomach because ‘he thought the girl was pregnant’

According to the court documents, the 24-year-old defendant has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting his 21-year-old girlfriend. Prosecutors say he shot her eight times in the stomach, leaving her for dead months after she texted him the results of an inconclusive pregnancy test. The 24-year-old man by pleading down from capital to first-degree murder, 24-year-old avoided a possible death sentence on Friday. Prosecutors say he will be eligible for conditional release when he turns 65.
Columbia, SCcolumbiapd.net

Telephone Scam Notification

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) cautions citizens about a recent phone scam involving a false representation of law enforcement asking for money or making threats of arrest. Scammers are posing as a CPD officer and provides the real name of the officer and real call back number to make the...

