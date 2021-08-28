Thumbs Up/Down

Cancel
New Ulm, MN

Journal
 8 days ago

Thumbs Up: The late Herb Schaper is being honored this month by the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Association, which is presenting him with the Glenn Carlson award. Schaper, a former sports journalist, former publisher of The Journal, and former business owner, retired from all those professions, but never from his committment to baseball. Not known for his playing ability, he worked hard to support the game off the field, organized successful tournaments in New Ulm, served as president and board member of the New Ulm Baseball Association, and helped found the New Ulm Baseball Hall of Fame.

