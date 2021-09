We are seeing an explosion in prices around the world, and the Fed is rather pleased about it. Well, it is not totally pleased but satisfied to a point. It has been said for a decade that the Fed has wanted to see some inflation creep into the economy, though it has been nascent for years. But isn't it odd that the chief inflation fighter (the Fed), with a track record of 42 years and growing, would want to see rising inflation? It certainly makes one scratch their head.