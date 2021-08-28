Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

HBO's "The Other Two" Is Back

Posted by 
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 7 days ago

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Sheila) And that's when we found out my husband had cancer. MOLLY SHANNON: (As Pat Dubek) Oh, no. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Sheila) We all knew we were going to lose him. SHANNON: (As Pat Dubek) Of course. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Sheila) But then the cancer went away.

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
656
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ana Gasteyer
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Rachel Ray
Person
Scott Simon
Person
Sean Hayes
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Rachael Ray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Other Two#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
Related
New York City, NYNorwalk Hour

'Betty' Canceled at HBO After Two Seasons (EXCLUSIVE)

Created by Crystal Moselle, “Betty” is a teen comedy series based on Moselle’s critically-acclaimed 2018 film “Skate Kitchen.” It follows the lives of an all-girl group of skateboarders as they navigate the male-dominated sport. More from Variety. “We will not be moving forward with a third season of ‘Betty,'” HBO...
TV SeriesThrillist

HBO Max Comedy 'The Other Two' Season 2 Was Worth the Wait

The underrated series, which suffered pandemic-related delays, is finally back for a hilarious second season. The Other Two, the brilliant comedy debuting its Season 2 on HBO Max this week after hopping from Comedy Central, is a hyper-literate dissection of 21st century fame, those who have it and those who want it. It opened with the premise that two aimless late millennials, Brooke and Cary Dubek, played by Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver, are thrown near the spotlight when their teenage brother Chase Dreams née Dubek (Case Walker) becomes an overnight Justin Bieber-style phenomenon after releasing a single named "Marry U at Recess" on YouTube. In the second season, Chase is away at NYU after graduating high school online and now the biggest star in the Dubek family is mom Pat (Molly Shannon), who now has her own beloved daytime talk show.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

’The Other Two’ Review: HBO Max Comedy Has More than Fame on Its Mind in Season 2

For one of the funniest shows on TV, “The Other Two” hasn’t been afraid of tragedy. One overarching storyline through the show’s first season found a family trying to reckon with the loss of one of their own. Sure, it all played against a 13-year-old’s rise from viral YouTube sensation to globally famous teen pop icon, but it was always there. Siblings Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver) were constantly figuring out how to tell their newly minted celebrity brother Chase Dreams (Case Walker) the truth about their dad’s death. They agonized over how to keep their mom Pat...
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

‘The Other Two’ bosses talk Season 2 and the big move to HBO Max

Comedy series “The Other Two,” which follows the lives of a showbiz family, was beset by real-life obstacles and returns for its second season Season 2 on Thursday, Aug. 26 on HBO Max — two years after it first premiered. Created by former “SNL” writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider,...
TV Seriesgizmostory.com

HBO Max The Other Two Season 2 Review: Stream it or Skip it?

The Other Two is an American comedy TV series created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. The TV casts Drew Tarver, Helene Yorke, Ken Marino, Case Walker, Wanda Skyes, and Molly Shannon. The series was premiered for the first time on Comedy Central on January 24, 2019. The series revolves...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Other Two: Season Three? Has the HBO Max Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the HBO Max subscription service, The Other Two stars Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Ken Marino, and Molly Shannon, with Brandon Scott Jones, Gideon Glick, Josh Segarra, and Wanda Sykes recurring. Guest stars include Ali Ahn, James Anderson, Justin Bartha, Jordana Brewster, Alessia Cara, Marcia DeBonis, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ryan Farrell, Jimmy Fowlie, Noah Galvin, Zosia Mamet, Debi Mazar, Derek Peth, Alison Rich, Tuc Watkins, Bowen Yang, and Ian Ziering. The comedy centers on 28-year-old struggling actor Cary Dubeck (Tarver) and his 30-year-old sister, Brooke Dubek (Yorke), a former dancer who is struggling with life, when their little brother Chase (Walker), aka “ChaseDreams,” skyrockets to fame, courtesy of the Internet. In season two, with their pop star brother officially entering retirement at the ripe old age of 14, Brooke and Cary must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat (Shannon), and her eponymous daytime talk show. Humiliated at being “the other two” yet again, they double down and make it their mission not to be.
TV Seriescelebritypage.com

WATCH: Inside The Newest Season Of 'The Other Two' On HBO Max

HBO's first season of The Other Two came with massive success in 2019. After the two year break gap between seasons, new episodes are here and our Hollywood Insider Arthur Kade spoke with star Heléne Yorke about what fans can expect. "Party fun" is back!. With the return of The...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘The Other Two’: Case Walker on Chase’s Big Decision & Frustrations About His Singing Career

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Other Two Season 2, Episodes 1 “Chase Goes to College” and 2 “Pat Connects With Her Fans.”]. The hilarious comedy about a pop star teen (Case Walker’s ChaseDreams), his now-famous mom (Molly Shannon’s Pat, who has her own talk show), and his two siblings who are “the Other Two,” who have yet to find success (Drew Tarver’s Cary and Heléne Yorke’s Brooke), is finally back with its second season (moving over to HBO Max from Comedy Central). And while some things have changed, others remain the same.
TV & Videoswmagazine.com

For The Other Two’s Drew Tarver, Art Imitates Life

The lines between Drew Tarver’s chosen art form and his real life have always been blurry. On television, he plays The Other Two’s Cary Dubek, the older brother of a famous young pop star. In real life, he’s also the older brother of a former child star (now grown up, his sister Katelyn became quite famous after appearing on the American Idol spin-off American Juniors and being cast on Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush). Tarver caught the performance bug when he and his family flew from Georgia to L.A. and watched his sister perform on television. He became a comedian, performing at Upright Citizens Brigade in New York and L.A., landed some roles here and there, and was then cast on The Other Two, created by Saturday Night Live alums Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly.
TV SeriesYardbarker

The 20 best sitcoms from the '00s

When you're looking to veg out and binge-watch something funny, there's nothing better than a sitcom. Once you've blown your way through the classics from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, though, figuring out what to watch can be tough. Fortunately, the '00s were positively packed with excellent sitcoms that turned...
TV Seriesimdb.com

The Other Two's Molly Shannon and Heléne York Tease What to Expect of Season 2

The world needs more Pat Dubek during times like these. So, it's pretty great that in season two of The Other Two, Chase Dreams (Case Walker) is taking a backseat to mom Pat, who is played by the wonderful Molly Shannon, as she kicks off her career as the host of her very own talk show. This is all part of Pat's "year of yes," and as Molly told E! News in an exclusive interview, "She's really embracing her opportunities, and she loves being a mother, so the two together, like things couldn't be better." Of course, being a TV show host isn't all it's made out to be. There are the early hours and promotional activities, but being the...
New York City, NYVulture

It’s the End of the Half-Pipe for HBO’s Betty

Betty, the criminally underrated comedy following a group of teen skateboarders, has been canceled by HBO after two seasons. “We will not be moving forward with a third season of Betty,” HBO said in a statement. “We are very grateful for the collaboration with Crystal and our incredible cast — their fearless exploration of the world of New York City’s skate culture will remain a beautiful emblem of friendship and community.” The series was based on creator Crystal Moselle’s 2018 film Skate Kitchen and featured most of that film’s stars, including Nina Moran, Rachelle Vinberg, Dede Lovelace, Kabrina “Moonbear” Adams, and Ajani Russell. “Each of the actors in Betty plays a character loosely based on themselves, but that doesn’t take away from the nuance and sensitivity they bring to their performances,” Jen Chaney said in her review of the latest season of the show, which premiered back in June. No doubt we’ll be seeing more of the Betties in the future, HBO be damned.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The Other Two has found a new note in Season 2: Soulfulness

"What The Other Two accomplishes is balancing the understanding that we inherently feel for the people we are watching with the ability to draw out their least attractive sides," says Daniel D'Addario of the HBO Max comedy. He adds: "The Other Two is demonstrating that getting a bit of what you want is only part of the story: For its characters, that has not yet turned out to be enough. And figuring out what is to come next is making for some of the most scathing, and the most human, comedy on TV right now." ALSO: The Other Two's Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke discuss how TV's gayest show became even gayer in Season 2.
TV & Videosasapland.com

HBO’s ‘Showtime’ will Show on Jason Clarke

Recently, HBO has announced the new Drama serious on own streaming platform. Titled ‘Showtime’ plot is based on the 1980s Lakers Pilot. So, Jason Clarke is approached for the next drama series. He will play Jerry West In show time. The story of Showtime is around the Professional and Personal...
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy