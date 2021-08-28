Cancel
Jo Hamya's "Three Rooms" Tells The Story Of Life During Brexit

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 7 days ago

The unnamed narrator of Jo Hamya's debut novel "Three Rooms" tells herself, you are brown and bourgeois, and the internet does not believe you exist. She wants her own place but can't afford it - first as a research assistant at Oxford, then a copy editor at a stylish London magazine, though she can't afford most of what the magazine puts in front of readers.

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

"Jo Hamya's highly impressive, smart, and sophisticated debut novel Three Rooms is a contemporary response to Virginia Woolf's A Room of One's Own.". Jo Hamya's highly impressive, smart, and sophisticated debut novel Three Rooms is a contemporary response to Virginia Woolf's A Room of One's Own. Using Virginia Woolf's words, Hamya's narrator argues that "intellectual freedom depends on material things," namely money and a proper place to live. But unlike Woolf, Hamya explores this need not only for white, upper-class women, but also for women of color, who lack social status and powerful connections in modern day Great Britain.
First published in 1929, the extended essay by Virginia Woolf, A Room of One's Own, advanced the idea that women's creative liberation could be garnered by securing two things: time and solitude. In material form, Woolf likened time and solitude to a room and independent, financial means. At the center of this landmark feminist essay was the notion that the accumulation of capital equaled liberation and that intellectual freedom was bound with the material. The nuance of this claim about materiality however should not be missed. Indeed, as Woolf concedes, writing itself is material—an embodied practice that is produced in protest of a material lack. Money then not only makes writing possible but also, in turn, makes available a rendering of our world that would otherwise be hidden from us. It is in this seemingly paradoxical space wherein money produces the freedom to write, which in turn makes visible our world, that Jo Hamya situates her troubling debut novel, Three Rooms.
This is Rough Draft, in which our favorite writers get to the bottom of their own craft. From preferred writing drinks to whether or not you really need to carry a notebook, we find out all the ways they beat writer's block and get it done. This week, we speak with Jo Hamya on the occasion of her debut novel Three Rooms—out today. Inspired by Virginia Woolf's famous adage, "A woman must have money and a room of one's own," the novel follows a young woman through a year spent drifting and couch surfing across the U.K., from a rented room at Oxford to a stranger's sofa in London, before finally returning to her childhood home. Three Rooms sees Hamya pushing Woolf's declaration a bit further, posing the question, "In today's society, who can even afford a room of one's own?" Below, discover all the elements that helped the author get it done.
