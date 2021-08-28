Los Angeles Activist Helps Afghans Find Refuge

LA: Finding a property in a county with over 400 neighborhoods can be challengingPhoto: Daniel Lee. I have been to Los Angeles six times – and magically managed to get lost all six times. It is actually quite easy to lose your bearings in a county with 88 cities, and where you need a car to go anywhere. Distance and prices hardly stop millions of people from moving to LA every year, some to start a business in tech, others to chase dreams of stardom within the thriving entertainment industry. And with so many entrepreneurs and dreamers relocating to one of the most popular and populated areas of the U.S, it is no surprise that finding a place to live can be as difficult – or more difficult – than finding directions in a county with over 400 neighborhoods.