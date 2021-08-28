Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Activist Helps Afghans Find Refuge

Posted by 
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 7 days ago

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Arash Azizizada, a Los Angeles based local organizer in the Afghan-American community that is helping Afghans escape after the country came under Taliban control.

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
656
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Simon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#The Afghan#Taliban#Npr#Afghan American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington, DCWUSA

Activists march in support of Afghan women

WASHINGTON — Dozens of people marched to the White House on Sunday calling for support of Afghan women. Organized by the nonprofit Vital Voices Global Partnership, the group is calling on President Joe Biden and other U.S. leaders to prioritize the evacuation of women out of Afghanistan and to help permanently protect women's rights inside the country following the crisis inside the country and the Taliban takeover.
TravelVoice of America

Exhausted, Hungry and Hurt: Afghans Seek Refuge in Turkey

Fields in eastern Turkey are increasingly crowded with refugees from Afghanistan as those who fled the Taliban takeover of Kabul begin to trickle in after weeks of travel across Iran. Meanwhile, the Turkish government is working to secure its borders to prevent more refugees from entering the country. For VOA, Yan Boechat has this visual story from Van, Turkey, and the Turkish border with Iran.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Deadly ‘kissing bug’ that kills thousands needs to be taken seriously now

It’s the kiss of death for Latin American communities in the U.S. While health experts often warn of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying bugs, the deadly kissing bug — a k a the triatomine bug, which kills 10,000 people per year globally — continues to be overlooked in the U.S., as it disproportionately affects poor Hispanic communities. That alarming disparity is the subject of the new book "The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease."
Photographymarketresearchtelecast.com

What happened to Sharbat Gula, the Afghan girl who starred in one of the iconic covers of National Geographic?

In 1984, photographer Steve McCurry photographed the entire drama of the refugees living in the Peshawar camp in Pakistan. This complex work is remembered by a photograph: that of Sharbat Gula, an Afghan girl, orphan, who became a symbol of refugees in 1985 when the magazine National Geographic made her an icon of his publications and in one of the great images of the twentieth century.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
MARCIO DELGADO

The cheapest areas for renting in Los Angeles

LA: Finding a property in a county with over 400 neighborhoods can be challengingPhoto: Daniel Lee. I have been to Los Angeles six times – and magically managed to get lost all six times. It is actually quite easy to lose your bearings in a county with 88 cities, and where you need a car to go anywhere. Distance and prices hardly stop millions of people from moving to LA every year, some to start a business in tech, others to chase dreams of stardom within the thriving entertainment industry. And with so many entrepreneurs and dreamers relocating to one of the most popular and populated areas of the U.S, it is no surprise that finding a place to live can be as difficult – or more difficult – than finding directions in a county with over 400 neighborhoods.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“They were executed because they were black”: they pardoned seven African Americans 70 years after they were subjected to the electric chair in the US

Justice, 70 years later. The Governor of Virginia awarded a posthumous pardon to seven African American men executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, after an investigation and prosecutions marked by racism. The democrat Ralph Northam announced his decision after meeting descendants of these men known as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy