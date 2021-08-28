Cancel
Bedknobs and Broomsticks review: a magical celebration of the power of imagination

By Dominic Cavendish,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou wait Covid-protracted ages for a dash of Disney stage-magic and all at once you get a meteor-shower’s worth. Mary Poppins is back in the West End. Incoming at Drury Lane is Frozen. And out on the road, in what must be the most sumptuous-looking touring show of the year, Bedknobs and Broomsticks brings to life a film that has delighted many since its 1971 premiere but has never had its moment of definitive creative realisation.

Angela Lansbury
David Tomlinson
#Orphans#Broomstick#Frozen#The Sherman Brothers#Canadian#British#Eglantine Price#Germans#Weepie#Naboombu#Nopeepo#Bedknobsonstage Com
