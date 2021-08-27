Brooklyn beats Manhattan as best place find love in the US: dating app

New data from the dating app Match found that Brooklyn is the nation’s best place to meet people serious about finding love. “[Brooklynites] really have full lives, different hobbies and interests, but [they’re] still making love a priority above all,” Rachel DeAlto, chief dating expert for Match, told The Post of the report, which tabulated that a greater percentage of Brooklyn users put wording about “searching for love and a serious relationship” on their profile than in any of the other 99 metro areas surveyed.