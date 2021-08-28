Eijaz Khan celebrates his birthday in the lap of nature!

Birthday celebrations are in the air for Eijaz Khan. The actor, who turns a year older on August 28 i.e, is happy to be 46. “I turned 46 today…Wow! Turning 40 was a milestone, and now I am on the other side of 45, I should be older and wiser. But, I think I am going in the opposite direction,” he laughs before adding, “ Pavitra (Punia; girlfriend, actor and entrepreneur) had a surprise planned for me. We are in Coorg in the natural surroundings. I love to connect with nature.”