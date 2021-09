CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — For at least a few more days, Bret Bielema and his coaching staff can operate with a cloud of mystery hanging over their team. On Saturday, the scheme, depth chart and rotation will all come to light beginning at noon when Illinois hosts Nebraska in a Week Zero game. Bielema, Illinois’ head coach, said on Monday that there would be no public depth chart — this isn’t a new trend, especially around the Illini program after the Lovie Smith era — to protect the secrecy of what he and his coaching staff have basked in since Bielema was hired in December.