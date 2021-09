Bill Northrup falsely states in an Aug. 21 letter that doctors tell immunocompromised people to not be vaccinated for COVID-19, as it could kill them. As a physician, I need to point out that this is absolutely incorrect. The vaccine is safe and effective, and doctors especially urge immunocompromised people to get vaccinated, as they need the protection more than anyone, and to get full protection, they may need three shots. If someone has had an anaphylactic reaction to polyethylene glycol in the past or to the first shot (both of which are exceedingly rare), a physician might recommend a particular vaccine (e.g., J&J versus an mRNA). But I have never seen an anaphylactic reaction to any of the vaccines, and I have administered well over 1,000 of them.