Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

HBO's "The Other Two" Is Back

kazu.org
 7 days ago

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Sheila) And that's when we found out my husband had cancer. MOLLY SHANNON: (As Pat Dubek) Oh, no. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Sheila) We all knew we were going to lose him. SHANNON: (As Pat Dubek) Of course. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Sheila) But then the cancer went away.

www.kazu.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ana Gasteyer
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Rachel Ray
Person
Scott Simon
Person
Sean Hayes
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Rachael Ray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Other Two#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

How 'The Goldbergs' Will Honor George Segal in Season 9 Premiere

When The Goldbergs returns to ABC this fall, the sitcom will be without one beloved cast member. George Segal, who starred as Albert "Pops" Solomon for the first eight seasons of the series, passed away at the age of 87 of complications from bypass surgery in March of this year. As the show prepares to move forward without the central figure, The Goldbergs will honor Segal in the Season 9 premiere.
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

The Other Two: TV's Warmest Cringe Comedy

The Other Two finally returns tomorrow, and if you start soon you still have time to crush through the entire first season before the new episodes hit HBO Max. The first season aired on Comedy Central in 2019, and quickly developed a cult following among critics and comedy fans with its surprisingly warm take on cringe comedy. Beyond its talented cast (which includes proven vets like Molly Shannon, Ken Marino, Wanda Sykes, and Richard Kind, alongside stars Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) and sharp writing, what sets The Other Two apart is its ability to deliver pointed satire in a way that remains grounded and human. A debate has raged online the last few weeks about whether Ted Lasso is too saccharine; The Other Two has an ideal mix of bitterness and… well, something that isn’t quite “sweetness” but still isn’t stressful or depressing. If you like your comedy to have an acidic bite to it, but struggle with the overwhelming negativity and discomfort of most cringe comedy, The Other Two might be what you’re looking for.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

The Other Two Creators Have a “Sibling-esque” Relationship

You’ll notice some stark differences when The Other Two—a sitcom about a brother and sister with some seriously famous family members—returns for season two on August 26th after an unintentional two-year hiatus. For starters, it no longer airs on Comedy Central, where it debuted in 2018. The show was scooped up by HBO Max during the shutdown.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘Betty’ Canceled at HBO After Two Seasons (EXCLUSIVE)

“Betty” has been canceled after two seasons at HBO, Variety has confirmed exclusively. Created by Crystal Moselle, “Betty” is a teen comedy series based on Moselle’s critically-acclaimed 2018 film “Skate Kitchen.” It follows the lives of an all-girl group of skateboarders as they navigate the male-dominated sport. “We will not be moving forward with a third season of ‘Betty,'” HBO said in a statement. “We are very grateful for the collaboration with Crystal and our incredible cast — their fearless exploration of the world of New York City’s skate culture will remain a beautiful emblem of friendship and community.” “Betty” stars Dede Lovelace as Janay,...
TV SeriesThrillist

HBO Max Comedy 'The Other Two' Season 2 Was Worth the Wait

The underrated series, which suffered pandemic-related delays, is finally back for a hilarious second season. The Other Two, the brilliant comedy debuting its Season 2 on HBO Max this week after hopping from Comedy Central, is a hyper-literate dissection of 21st century fame, those who have it and those who want it. It opened with the premise that two aimless late millennials, Brooke and Cary Dubek, played by Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver, are thrown near the spotlight when their teenage brother Chase Dreams née Dubek (Case Walker) becomes an overnight Justin Bieber-style phenomenon after releasing a single named "Marry U at Recess" on YouTube. In the second season, Chase is away at NYU after graduating high school online and now the biggest star in the Dubek family is mom Pat (Molly Shannon), who now has her own beloved daytime talk show.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

FBoy Island: Season Two Renewal for HBO Max Dating Series

FBoy Island is returning to HBO Max for a second season. The streaming series has renewed the dating reality series, hosted by Nikki Glaser, for a second season of 10 episodes A premiere date will be announced at a later time. The 10 episodes of season one are currently available on the service.
TV SeriesEW.com

The Other Two review: The searing showbiz satire is back, and no joke is too inside

The comedy from Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider moves to HBO Max for its blithely hilarious second season. One of the (many) downsides of the peak streamer era is that viewers understandably have a finite appetite for subscription fees, so wonderful shows can get lost, especially if they're on fringe platforms. (See: Ultra City Smiths on AMC+, or We Are Lady Parts and Dr. Death on Peacock.) But one of the (many) upsides of the peak streamer era is that whenever a wonderful show is getting lost on its original network, there's a decent chance it'll be rescued by a content-hungry streamer: Netflix saved YOU from Lifetime obscurity. Hulu saved The Mindy Project from Fox's comedy dustbin. And now HBO Max has saved The Other Two — the exceptionally funny showbiz satire which last aired on Comedy Central in March 2019, where it will fit right in with the streamer's other sharp comedy gems, Search Party (saved from TBS!) and Hacks.
TV & Videoswmagazine.com

For The Other Two’s Drew Tarver, Art Imitates Life

The lines between Drew Tarver’s chosen art form and his real life have always been blurry. On television, he plays The Other Two’s Cary Dubek, the older brother of a famous young pop star. In real life, he’s also the older brother of a former child star (now grown up, his sister Katelyn became quite famous after appearing on the American Idol spin-off American Juniors and being cast on Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush). Tarver caught the performance bug when he and his family flew from Georgia to L.A. and watched his sister perform on television. He became a comedian, performing at Upright Citizens Brigade in New York and L.A., landed some roles here and there, and was then cast on The Other Two, created by Saturday Night Live alums Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Other Two: Season Two Viewer Votes

Will Cary and Brooke get their break in the second season of The Other Two TV show on HBO Max? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Other Two is cancelled or renewed for season three. HBO Max and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of The Other Two here.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘The Other Two’: Case Walker on Chase’s Big Decision & Frustrations About His Singing Career

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Other Two Season 2, Episodes 1 “Chase Goes to College” and 2 “Pat Connects With Her Fans.”]. The hilarious comedy about a pop star teen (Case Walker’s ChaseDreams), his now-famous mom (Molly Shannon’s Pat, who has her own talk show), and his two siblings who are “the Other Two,” who have yet to find success (Drew Tarver’s Cary and Heléne Yorke’s Brooke), is finally back with its second season (moving over to HBO Max from Comedy Central). And while some things have changed, others remain the same.
TV Seriesgizmostory.com

HBO Max The Other Two Season 2 Review: Stream it or Skip it?

The Other Two is an American comedy TV series created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. The TV casts Drew Tarver, Helene Yorke, Ken Marino, Case Walker, Wanda Skyes, and Molly Shannon. The series was premiered for the first time on Comedy Central on January 24, 2019. The series revolves...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The Other Two packs more jokes per minute in Season 2

"The amount of jokes in just the first 30 seconds of the season premiere—even in just onscreen text—is an instant reminder of just how dense and astute of a comedy machine The Other Two is," says LaToya Ferguson of the Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly's HBO Max comedy. "As the series exists in such a realistic, relatable, and recognizable world, all of those comedic moments where it’s just slightly askew continue to hit hard, especially when it comes to the celebrity culture in which these characters find themselves in. Whether it’s a joke about Blake Lively’s new restaurant or Jesse Metcalfe’s very existence or people who may or may not be Mayim Bialik, The Other Two’s second season is a comedy that understands and loves pop culture—both the very good and the very bad. (The Bieber/ChaseDreams comparison grows stronger this season, as it eventually introduces a Hillsong-esque church.) Kind of in the way 30 Rock ultimately proved itself to be a 'documentary' of working at NBC, The Other Two is that way when it comes to being immersed in pop culture, especially Very Online pop culture."
TV Seriescelebritypage.com

WATCH: Inside The Newest Season Of 'The Other Two' On HBO Max

HBO's first season of The Other Two came with massive success in 2019. After the two year break gap between seasons, new episodes are here and our Hollywood Insider Arthur Kade spoke with star Heléne Yorke about what fans can expect. "Party fun" is back!. With the return of The...
TV SeriesYardbarker

The 20 best sitcoms from the '00s

When you're looking to veg out and binge-watch something funny, there's nothing better than a sitcom. Once you've blown your way through the classics from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, though, figuring out what to watch can be tough. Fortunately, the '00s were positively packed with excellent sitcoms that turned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy