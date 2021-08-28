Cancel
NFL

Packers Head Coach Wants Fans to Stop Doing this Popular Cheer

By Carly Ross
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is asking fans something that I thought was completely ridiculous... at first. He wants Packer fans to stop doing The Wave during games. You've got to be kidding, The Wave is iconic!. FOX 9 reports that Coach LaFleur wants to figure out...

Rochester, MN
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

