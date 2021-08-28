How hitting my weight goal sucked!

I spent 5 years yoyo dieting. I'd get on track for a little while, lose a couple pounds, completely stop, repeat….. Trying every diet, the good, the bad, the crazy.. The fad, the unhealthy, and of course all the good ones too. I've done all the MLMs, I've fallen for the “try this product today” 1-800 commercials, i've tried all the pills and shakes. I never stuck to anything long enough to see the progress I wanted, I wanted overnight results. And as soon as I’d start seeing results, that's when I would fall off the diet wagon. Nothing worked, and I hear people say that a lot. But in reality it's not that what I was doing wasn't working. The problem is that *I* wasn't putting in the work. I hadn't set my mind to it in a way to actually follow through.