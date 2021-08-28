Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

How hitting my weight goal sucked!

By kimspiree6601 Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 7 days ago

I spent 5 years yoyo dieting. I'd get on track for a little while, lose a couple pounds, completely stop, repeat….. Trying every diet, the good, the bad, the crazy.. The fad, the unhealthy, and of course all the good ones too. I've done all the MLMs, I've fallen for the “try this product today” 1-800 commercials, i've tried all the pills and shakes. I never stuck to anything long enough to see the progress I wanted, I wanted overnight results. And as soon as I’d start seeing results, that's when I would fall off the diet wagon. Nothing worked, and I hear people say that a lot. But in reality it's not that what I was doing wasn't working. The problem is that *I* wasn't putting in the work. I hadn't set my mind to it in a way to actually follow through.

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
Related
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Fast Weight Loss

Up to half the world’s population may be deficient in this vitamin. Certain vitamins have repeatedly been linked by research to weight loss. Dieters with higher levels of vitamin D in their system lose more weight, research has found. People on a diet with higher vitamin D levels lost 20...
Fitnessglamourmagazine.co.uk

Are you a shower-skipper? This is what happens to your body when you 'forget' to wash after a workout (or any sweaty event)

For many of us, one of the great benefits of working from home is that we have more time to exercise. Without any dastardly commutes to navigate, our mornings can be spent doing anything from HIIT, to taking the dog for an extra loop around the block. But before we plonk ourselves down in front of our laptops, there's often one vital step we've already missed.
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Thing to Drink Before Bedtime, Says Dietitian

Everyone has been there: you spend the night tossing and turning, then wake up groggy the next morning due to the poor sleep you got the night prior. In fact, while the average adult should ideally get 7 or more hours of sleep per night, just 2 in 3 people actually get the amount of rest they need on a daily basis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
Weight LossPosted by
Woman's World

The Best Diet For Older People to Lose Body Fat, Maintain Muscle Mass, and Improve Bone Density

For most of us, losing a bit of weight is one way that we can get healthier and strive toward living a longer life. However, after a certain age, all weight loss diets aren’t necessarily safe. Many of them can exacerbate problems like muscle and bone density loss, which are already issues for older folks. Luckily, science tells us that a diet high in protein and low in calories is probably the safest — and most effective — eating plan to adopt if you’re getting older and want to drop some pounds.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Food That Increases Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Losing weight isn't the only reason you should eat healthily. While there is nothing wrong with wanting to lose a few pounds and feeling good in your skin (as long as you're doing it healthfully, of course), there are so many more healthy reasons to want to eat a good diet that isn't even linked to weight management. In fact, research shows that your diet can be directly correlated to an increased risk of chronic diseases due to inflammatory responses in your body—and it's all based on the types of foods you eat. That's why it's important to understand the worst food that increases inflammation in your body, so that you can fully understand the risks and how consuming this type of food can cause issues over time.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

If you've got an insatiable sweet tooth, chances are you've tried just about every treat out there to help quell those cravings. If you're looking for a sweet treat that will do more than just satisfy that sugar jones, however, tart cherries might just give you the most bang for your buck. Read on to discover the side effects of eating cherries, according to dietitians. And for more great additions to your diet, check out The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Best Supplements for a Slimmer Body, Say Dietitians

Sometimes even after altering our fitness routine and changing up some of our eating habits to reflect a healthier lifestyle, we might still find ourselves unable to shed a few of the extra pounds we'd hoped for. If you've set your own personal goal and are having trouble getting the lean body you've put your mind to, supplements may add an extra boost.
Weight LossHealthline

The Challenges I’ve Faced Trying to Manage My Weight with Psoriatic Arthritis

It’s hard to do everything you know you “should” be doing when symptoms like pain and fatigue keep getting in the way. When it comes to my psoriatic arthritis (PsA), weight gain makes things harder on my joints. Joint pain, stiffness, and swelling are the hallmark symptoms of PsA, a chronic inflammatory autoimmune disease that affects the joints and connective tissue, like tendons and ligaments.
DietsPosted by
EatThis

This One Diet Detail Is "Absolutely Essential" to Weight Loss, Scientist Says

Maybe you meal-plan with discipline and exercise routinely… and yet your weight still isn't coming off the way you'd hoped. One metabolism scientist is highlighting an important point for you to make a priority if you want to lose weight effectively. Unfortunately, for some people, this important nutrition tip may be easily overlooked.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

What Losing 30lb in 80 days looks like

I am happy that since I started my journey early July, I managed to lose 30lb and revert my pre-diabetes measures and liver enzymes to normal. I still have a long way to go in my 100lb journey but I can tell everyone it is rewarding and possible and you need to believe in yourself and your own success!
Weight LossIn Style

8 Healthy Ways to Lose Belly Fat, According to Science

Plus, the totally normal reasons (read: stress and hormones) why women tend to gain it in the first place. For so many people during quarantine, the numbers on the scale have fluctuated, and that's okay. It's natural: There have been so many changes we've all been through in the past less than two years, and with constant change, bodies change too. Plus, the American Institute of Stress confirms that there's a correlation between spikes in the stress hormone cortisol (which have been plentiful for a lot of people lately) and weight gain, specifically increases in belly fat.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

how the f. am I staying at the same weight

A week at the same weight is not at all unusual. 6kg in about 18 days is an awful lot to have lost...a lot of that is going to be water. Stay the course and don't expect the same type of loss you had in that first month. One pound loss per week is what you need to shoot for.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Eating Habits For Your Metabolism, Say Experts

If you're pursuing new weight loss goals or trying to maintain your current weight, it's important not to forget about caring for your metabolism. This process is vital for numerous bodily functions, which include converting food into energy and burning calories. If we have a fast metabolism, our bodies are burning calories even while we sleep! But if our metabolism is slowed down, we are burning less energy and fewer calories.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Starting my 200lb weight loss journey and need friends

I am 44 and very overweight. I have always said that I could lose the weight but never really went after it. Well I gave it a half *kitten* try and didn't lose a lb. So after my frustrations I realized I am not doing what it takes, not really committing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy