Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

How a leading UK climate scientist works overtime to inform royals and festivalgoers about state of the planet

By Daisy Dunne
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8ta2_0bfhdUMn00

Sets at Glastonbury , a private audience with Prince Charles, collaborations with rock bands. It may sound like the life of a celebrity, but this is actually the work of one of Britain’s most eminent climate researchers.

Prof Richard Betts, who is currently based at the Met Office and the University of Exeter, has been a climate scientist for almost 30 years. In that time, he has published more than 100 scientific papers on topics ranging from Amazon forest dieback to the decline of the world’s glaciers and rivers.

He has also played key roles in the assessments produced by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change ( IPCC ), the world’s leading authority on climate science. In 2019, he was appointed MBE for “services to understanding climate change”.

But over the last 10 years, Prof Betts has also spent more and more of his time speaking publicly about the climate crisis .

“People have to know about it – and as many people as possible,” he says.

“Although the people in power get briefed officially on the science, politicians need a public mandate – so the public needs to be informed about it as well.”

The Independent is speaking to Prof Betts at the Beautiful Days festival in Devon, where he took to the stage of the event’s Rebel Tent and patiently answered questions from the audience on topics ranging from the behaviour of cyclists to nuclear fusion and whether or not “we are all f****d”.

He attends the music festival every year. He has also twice appeared at Glastonbury – and once teamed up with rock band Enter Shikari to help them prepare a speech on the urgency of the climate crisis at the Reading Festival.

“A lot of people at festivals are just there for the music,” he says. “So it is one way of reaching a broader audience that may not already be necessarily completely on board with or engaged in climate issues.”

In addition to speaking at festivals, Prof Betts regularly appears at public events, council meetings and on TV and radio networks. He also writes blogs on the climate crisis and sends his thoughts directly to his 30,000 Twitter followers .

In 2009, he and colleagues held a private audience with Prince Charles. “We met in person for 45 minutes, which apparently hardly ever happens – but he is personally interested in the Amazon rainforest.”

He also regularly briefs environment ministers in the UK and beyond, and earlier this year assisted colleagues with preparing a briefing for Boris Johnson.

Like many scientists, he carries out much of this engagement work in his spare time – in addition to helping out with IPCC assessments and further research and university projects. How does he fit it all in?

“I have to say by not having a very good work-life balance, quite frankly. Anyone involved in IPCC report writing works insanely long hours,” he says.

“Some people are much better than me at getting the balance right, but sometimes my enthusiasm runs away with me.”

His interest in the climate crisis stretches back to the early 1990s, when he was a physics student at the University of Bristol, he says. But it wasn’t until around 2006, when he was working on the IPCC’s fourth assessment report, that the enormity of humans’ impact on the planet first hit him.

“I was away doing some teaching in France and I read the final copy of the summary for policymakers on a train from Grenoble to Paris – and it really hit me,” he says.

“Seeing it laid out in stark bullet points, I thought: ‘Oh my god, this is actually real now and we are going entirely in the wrong direction.’

“That’s one moment I really remember.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k312V_0bfhdUMn00

Prof Betts is currently gearing up for a mammoth round of public engagements at Cop26, the global climate summit taking place in Glasgow in November.

Regardless of what is achieved at the conference and the years ahead, he believes the need to engage the public on the climate crisis will only grow in the future.

“Even if we do, as we hope, succeed in limiting global warming to the goals set out in the Paris Agreement, we will need to adapt to the climate change that is already in the pipeline,” he says.

“So information on how to adapt and what kind of extreme weather events we can expect to happen will be needed more than ever.”

He adds that, although he sees communicating on the climate crisis as a vital part of his job, he doesn’t believe that all scientists should have to engage with the public.

“It’s crucial but I don’t think it’s for everybody,” he says. “But I think it’s important for those of us who enjoy it, to do it.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

230K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#Global Climate Change#British Royal Family#Uk#Glastonbury#The Met Office#The University Of Exeter#Un#Ipcc#The University Of Bristol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Indy100

Tory MP takes aim at Greta Thunberg for suggesting UK is ‘lying’ about climate change successes, and is duly roasted

Given Greta Thunberg’s history of trolling politicians who make disparaging comments about her, you’d think they’d stop criticising a teenager trying to do the right thing on the important issue on climate change.Yet, for one Conservative MP, the Swedish activist’s recent remarks on the UK “lying” about its status as a climate leader has clearly caused an upset.At a UNICEF press briefing, Thunberg said: “There is a lie that the UK is a climate leader and that they have reduced their CO2 emissions by 44 per cent since 1990, or whatever.“If you don’t include all emissions, of course the...
EnvironmentMic

The "winners" and "losers" of climate change, according to scientists

At this point, most people are familiar with climate change, whether they would like to admit that it is happening or not. Extreme weather events — from raging wildfires and excruciating heat waves to sudden floods and freezing winter storms — show us the realities of a warming planet. The climate is changing, and it is going to be bad.
Environmenthngn.com

Scientists Mark 2020 as Hottest Year in the UK; Climate Change Expected to Have Devastating Effects Worldwide

The American Meteorological Society marked 2020 as the hottest year on record for Europe and it also found that the year has been among the three hottest years worldwide. The report included information and feedback from the UK Met Office, which said that the record was broken "by a considerable amount." In the last year, experts recorded the average temperatures in Europe to be 1.9 degrees Celsius above the average from 1981 to 2010. The period was used as a benchmark to measure varying temperatures.
Fairfax, VAgmu.edu

Mason climate scientist: The time to act on global warming is now

George Mason University’s Jim Kinter says the dire consequences if we fail to act immediately to curb global climate change have never been more clear, based on the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). “It’s definitely not a surprise to anybody who’s been paying attention,” said Kinter, the director of...
EnvironmentMidland Reporter-Telegram

'Gray greens' joining climate fight in London

LONDON - Arnold Pease isn't as nimble as some of the other climate protesters who have flooded the streets of Britain's capital. At 93, he walks with the support of a stick and carries a foldable stool for when he needs to sit down. But he's just as determined. "It's...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Hilary Mantel: I am ashamed to live in nation that elected this government

Hilary Mantel has said she feels “ashamed” by the UK government’s treatment of migrants and asylum seekers and is intending to become an Irish citizen to “become a European again”. In a wide-ranging interview with La Repubblica, the twice Booker prize-winning novelist also gave her view on the monarchy, told...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

How will climate change affect the number of insects?

A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) discusses how the Earth is changing. These changes will include dramatic changes in precipitation as well as increasing levels of CO2 in the atmosphere and global temperatures. Some of these changes are expected to increase the number of insects around...
New York City, NYCNN

Climate scientist: This is a dystopian moment

(CNN) — I'm a climate scientist and on Wednesday night, I watched the rain outside my New York City window break the local record for the most accumulation in an hour. It was an event that caused catastrophic flooding and infrastructure failures across both the New York Metro area and a wide swath of the Northeast US, delivered by the remnant of a powerful hurricane that had visited even greater destruction on Louisiana a couple of days ago.
EnvironmentFast Company

How to talk to kids about climate change

When Nicole Ardoin recently took her 13-year-old daughter to high school orientation, they didn’t talk about what classes she might be taking or what to expect from the school year on the way. They talked about climate change. That day, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released...

Comments / 0

Community Policy