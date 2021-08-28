Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Quick Hits: The Winged Wheel Edition

By Winging It In Motown
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy Witkowski? Because you don’t want a young, waiver-exempt player hanging around as an extra when he could be playing regularly and developing in Grand Rapids. Witkowski provides versatility (forward or defense) and adds a dimension of toughness if needed. Ansar is guessing here and I can’t say it’s a...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordie Benn
Person
Luke Witkowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winged Wheel#Sportsnet Benn#The Vancouver Canucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Colorado Stateprepbaseballreport.com

Colorado Top Prospect Games: 2022 QUICK HITS

LaSalle, CO-- On August 22, 2021, PBR Colorado held the Colorado Top Prospects Games at Big Foot Turf and the Field of Dreams in LaSalle, Colorado. This showcase and games gave Colorado’s Upperclass another opportunity to shine after a modified high season and shortened club season. The 2022’s and 23’s came all 4 corners of the state. Colorado’s 2024’s and 2025s sought an opportunity to put their name on the radar for collegiate recruiting and identification.
NHLchatsports.com

Colorado Avalanche Top 25 Under 25: No. 4 Bowen Byram

Bowen Byram checks all the boxes for an elite prospect; good size - check, elite skating - check, cannon for a shot - check, hockey bloodlines - check, great youth production - check. Drafted at number four in the 2019 entry draft, Byram was widely considered the top defensive prospect that year for all of the reasons listed, plus the one unlisted trait that had Byram higher atop my rankings than any other Mile High Hockey writer. Bowen Byram is a little nasty.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Carolina Hurricanes: Do the Montreal Canadiens regret the Aho offersheet?

On July 1st, 2019, the Montreal Canadiens signed Sebastian Aho to an offer sheet worth $8.454 million, of which the Carolina Hurricanes knew they were going to match as soon as it was announced. This season, the roles have been reversed. Jesperi Kotkaniemi is the player being lured away from the team that holds his rights.
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

NHL: Canadiens trade for Dvorak; Canes get Kotkaniemi; Brady Tkachuk frustrated with Sens; and more

The Montreal Canadiens have opted not to match the Carolina Hurricanes offer sheet of Jesperi Kotkaniemi. “The Canadiens will not match the Hurricanes’ offer sheet to Jesperi Kotkaniemi,” the team said in a statement. “Montreal will receive Carolina’s 1st- and 3rd-round 2022 Draft picks as compensation.”. NHL: Habs trade for...
NHLcoloradohockeynow.com

Avalanche development camp roster features Byram, Newhook, Annunen

The Avalanche just released its development camp roster, which will also participate in the Rookie Showcase in Arizona this month Despite playing this past season, Alex Newhook and Bo Byram will be part of the roster. That’s probably the biggest newsy item from the roster release, along with the dates...
NFLchatsports.com

SCB Steelers Quick Hitters: The “Weak and Strong” Edition

Good Monday to you Steelers fans. In the salary cap era, all teams around the league have strengths and they have weaknesses. The Pittsburgh Steelers are no different. They appear to have great strength along their defensive line and in their wide receiving corps. As for the weaknesses, we would point to the offensive line and cornerback position. All four of these areas could be weakened by just one injury or all four could be strengthened by an addition or “rising out of nowhere” player. Football is a cruel game. If you’ve been around long enough you know this.
NFLchicagobears

Quick Hits: Adams caps whirlwind weekend with TD

No matter what Bears receiver ﻿Rodney Adams﻿ experiences the rest of his life, it'll be very difficult for him to top the last 24 hours. Adams and his wife welcomed their first child into the world Friday night when Brexleigh Michelle Adams was born. And then, after about five hours of sleep on a hospital couch, Adams made a sensational catch and turned it into a 73-yard touchdown in Saturday's preseason loss to the Bills.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Quick Hit: The Hockey Guy Covers the Cats

If you’re not familiar with The Hockey Guy, he’s a YouTube personality with a deep love of hockey..and an even deeper love for hockey jerseys and apparel it seems - his collection must be massive!. I’m usually hit or miss with his videos, like I’m sure many people are with...
NHLchatsports.com

Quick Hits: The New Content Old Memories Number Edition

“We are excited beyond words to welcome the people of Hockeytown back to Little Caesars Arena for the 2021-22 season,” said Red Wings vice president of entertainment services and broadcasting Pete Skorich. “We know our passionate fanbase has an insatiable appetite for Red Wings content, and these year-long series will provide behind-the-scenes coverage for our dedicated fans to better get to know our current roster, our players of tomorrow and our legendary alumni.”
NFLchicagobears

Quick Hits: Horsted shines in preseason finale

Horsted caught five passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Bears to a 27-24 win over the Titans. After TD receptions of 20 yards from ﻿Justin Fields﻿ and 6 yards from ﻿Nick Foles﻿ on back-to-back possessions bridging the second and third quarters, Horsted made a one-handed catch of a Foles pass and turned it into a game-winning 54-yard TD with 6:51 left in the fourth quarter.
NFLchicagobears

Quick Hits: Vildor looks to lock down receivers, starting job

With the regular season looming, cornerback ﻿Kindle Vildor﻿ is looking to lock down more than just the receivers he lines up against. The second-year pro is also seeking to lock down a starting position opposite ﻿Jaylon Johnson﻿. The battle, however, is far from over as the Bears prepare for Saturday night's preseason finale in Tennessee. To win the job, Vildor must outperform veterans ﻿Desmond Trufant﻿ and ﻿Artie Burns﻿, among others.
NFLhoustonmirror.com

Quick Hits: Speedy Goodwin wants opener to arrive quickly

Veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin is counting down the days until the Bears' Sept. 12 season opener against the Rams in Los Angeles. After opting out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns, the Sunday night clash will be the first regular season game Goodwin has played in since December 2019 when he was with the 49ers, a span of 21 months.
NHLSacramento Bee

Kotkaniemi goes to Hurricanes after Canadiens pass on match

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is now a member of the Carolina Hurricanes. Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said Saturday the club won’t match Carolina’s one-year, $6.1 million offer for the 21-year-old restricted free agent forward. “Carolina has used a tool available to them in the collective bargaining agreement and we accept...
NFLtucsonpost.com

Quick Hits After Tuesday's Titans Practice

NASHVILLE - The Titans returned to the practice field on Tuesday. It's a busy time in Titan land, and across the NFL. The team's roster must be down to 53 players by 3 p.m. today, and then practice squads can begin to be formed on Wednesday. Also, the regular season...
NHLPosted by
Daily Herald

Chris Pronger settling into quieter life outside hockey

Chris Pronger finished a game of air hockey and put the paddle down to pick up the phone. It's as close to hockey as the Hall of Fame defenseman will get any time soon. Pronger worked in the NHL's department of player safety after his playing days were over and tried out the management path in the Florida Panthers front office.
NHLaudacy.com

Penguins' Todd Reirden announced as Team USA assistant coach

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) It was announced in late July that Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan was selected to coach Team USA Hockey in the 2022 Winter Olympics. When that announcement was made, there was still uncertainty regarding the participation of NHL players. On Friday, Sept. 3, it was...
Maryland StatePosted by
MountaineerMaven

Quick Hits: Injury Report, Freshmen That Will Play, Opening up at Maryland + More

Concerns with playing Power Five opponent in the season opener. "I think there's just the unknowns. Until you go out and play a game, I'm not sure that you know for sure what you have. I think the college system really has flaws. College football is lacking behind. High schools have scrimmages, NFL teams have preseason practices and scrimmages. I think there is a model out there in college football that we should explore. I don't know if we need to scrimmage because our numbers are so low but I think there's a way to practice with another team, maybe even somebody at a lower level. I think that any coach that says they know what they have, I don't know if I'm believing them because you're lining up and playing against yourself the whole time."
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Red Wings Could Benefit From One More Year of Rebuilding

It has been a long and tumultuous road for Detroit Red Wings coaches, staff, management, players, and fans. From one of the worst seasons in NHL history to a slightly less bad one, everyone in Motown has had to deal with the repercussions of an awful hockey team. They aren’t completely out of the woods yet, but with younger players like Moritz Seider coming to play for a shot at an everyday roster spot, many have their eyes set on bigger things than a draft lottery ball. However, others believe that the team may need more draft additions before truly considering a swift exit from the rebuilding stage. The latter seems to be the most interesting point of view, so I’ll be taking that side and diving into why I believe that it’s the best route if you’re Steve Yzerman sitting in the general manager’s seat.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Canadiens: First Rounder Logan Mailloux Suspended Indefinitely by OHL

Just as the Montreal Canadiens thought they had finally managed to die down the controversy around this situation, yet more fuel has been fed to the proverbial fire that is 2021 first-rounder Logan Mailloux. After weeks of harsh criticism from fans and analysts alike (myself included to severe backlash) Mailloux has now been suspended indefinitely by the OHL, bringing his development to a screeching halt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy