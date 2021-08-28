Quick Hits: The Winged Wheel Edition

Concerns with playing Power Five opponent in the season opener. "I think there's just the unknowns. Until you go out and play a game, I'm not sure that you know for sure what you have. I think the college system really has flaws. College football is lacking behind. High schools have scrimmages, NFL teams have preseason practices and scrimmages. I think there is a model out there in college football that we should explore. I don't know if we need to scrimmage because our numbers are so low but I think there's a way to practice with another team, maybe even somebody at a lower level. I think that any coach that says they know what they have, I don't know if I'm believing them because you're lining up and playing against yourself the whole time."