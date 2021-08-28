Cancel
Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos odds, picks and prediction

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams (0-2) and Denver Broncos (2-0) will wrap up their preseason slate Saturday night with the third of three exhibition games for each team. Kickoff will be at 9:05 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High. Below, we look at the Rams at Broncos odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Rams dropped their first two preseason games to the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders while scoring a total of 22 points. They’re one of the few teams that aren’t playing any of their starters in the preseason, which is a precaution taken by head coach Sean McVay.

The Broncos have looked extremely impressive in their two preseason games. They crushed the Minnesota Vikings 33-6 in the opener, then rolled over the Seattle Seahawks 30-3 last week. It helps that they have two starting-caliber quarterbacks playing in Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, but the team as a whole has played well.

Rams at Broncos odds, spread and lines

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:05 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Rams +330 (bet $100 to win $330) | Broncos -450 (bet $450 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Rams +7.5 (-112) | Broncos -7.5 (-108)
  • Total: 33.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Rams at Broncos odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Broncos 24, Rams 20

This game looks lopsided on paper, with the Broncos being -450 favorites on the money line. The Rams have a chance to pull off the upset, but they’ll be starting QB Bryce Perkins and letting him play the entire game. He may not even make the 53-man roster, either.

I would PASS on the money line for both teams and bet on the spread instead.

Even with Bridgewater being named the Week 1 starter, he’s going to play against the Rams Saturday night, getting the first reps under center before Lock takes over at some point. That’s two quality quarterbacks who will play for the Broncos, compared to the Rams’ third-stringer in Perkins.

However, Perkins looked more comfortable as last week’s game went on and he should carry that over to this game when he’s expected to play every snap. He’ll play well for Los Angeles and keep the Rams in this game.

Bet the RAMS +7.5 (-112) to cover.

The Broncos haven’t allowed a touchdown all preseason and scored 30-plus points in each game. The Rams defense has played relatively well so far despite only deploying backups and role players, but this is a new test with two solid quarterbacks on the other side.

I like the OVER 33.5 (-110) with both teams likely to find the end zone a few times.

