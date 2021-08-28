Here’s the Crowd Size That Will Determine Your Risk of Getting COVID in Lafayette
What's the real risk of you getting COVID in Lafayette right now?. You may think that you're safer around a crowd of people you know, or maybe an area with good ventilation. You may think that the event you're at may be safer because you know a good amount of the people in the room are vaccinated. While all of these things may hold some truth, none of them will stop the percentage of COVID-19-positive individuals that could be present at any given event in Lafayette.kpel965.com
Comments / 1