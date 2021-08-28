Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

What would a fourth $2,000 COVID stimulus check cost taxpayers? Concerns over delta and national debt

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IDKuo_0bfhZBci00

What would the economic impact be if a fourth round of coronavirus stimulus checks were sent out to Americans? When Congress approved $1.9 trillion in stimulus payments to most Americans making less than $75,000 as part of the American Rescue Plan, it was billed as an effort to bolster the struggling economy ahead of its recovery coming out of the pandemic.

However, with the rise of the Delta Variant, new questions have been circulating about the possibility of a fourth stimulus check. One of the questions associated with it is sheer cost.

How much would it cost taxpayers to send out another round of stimulus checks? Whether those are worth $1,200, $1,400, or $2,000 – the fact is that there would be short-term and long-term implications.

To understand how much another round of stimulus checks would cost, though, looking at the cost associated with past measures is necessary.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, Congress authorized spending $1.9 trillion, which included $1,400 in direct payments billed as coronavirus relief. The plan also extended unemployment benefits, which added even more cost to the plan and final spend, which was supported by Democrats and Republicans.

All told, the national debt is climbing toward $25 trillion.

The cost of the CARES Act, which was the first coronavirus relief package had a per taxpayer cost of approximately $16,800. Payments to Americans were $200 less in that round, but the income qualifications did not change significantly in the 2021 version of relief. Simple math shows that the three existing relief packages carried a total, per taxpayer implication of approximately $35,000 to $40,000.

But that might not be all if a fourth round of stimulus checks are approved by Congress. However, there is growing concern that with the rise of COVID’s Delta Variant, even more aid could be needed, especially if economic recovery is sluggish heading into the winter months.

While the previous stimulus checks caused increased economic activity in some sectors, economists have worried that it also caused some of the inflation that has been reported recently. While the Federal Reserve said late last week that it was not concerned with the aid to Americans, or its role in creating additional inflation – the rate of inflation began to slow in late-summer. If that trend continues, some economists worry that another round of stimulus payments could rocket it back upward – just as consumer prices are coming back into line.

Most policy and Congressional watchers agree – there will not be another stimulus bill until 2022 – if there is one at all. But that certainly won’t stop the evaluation of the real, long-term costs to taxpayers of all stimulus bills.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 8

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Economic Stimulus#Stimulus Package#Covid#Americans#The American Rescue Plan#Democrats#Republicans#Delta Variant#The Federal Reserve#Congressional#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsWKRC

There might be two new stimulus checks on the way

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRC) - Eligible Americans, so far, have received a total of $3,200 in stimulus checks, not including payments they may have received from the expanded child tax credit program, but a great deal are still struggling with economic fallout from the pandemic. Many believed that the $1,400 stimulus...
U.S. PoliticsCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
BusinessFingerLakes1

Three reasons Americans can expect another round of stimulus checks this year

Stimulus checks this year from the federal government has propped up the American economy and supported citizens in need throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. While many economists worried the stimulus payments would lead to increased inflation and a depression-era collapse of the stock market, this has not been the case. With the Delta variant on the rise globally, people are wondering if they can expect another round of stimulus checks this year.
BusinessFingerLakes1

Stimulus checks will likely arrive in new round of payments this fall

Speculation around when there will be a new round of stimulus checks from the government has been on the mind of Americans concerned about the end of unemployment benefits, eviction moratoriums and the persistence of the Coronavirus pandemic. So, can American citizens expect stimulus checks to arrive in a new round of payments this fall?
U.S. PoliticsFingerLakes1

Will the next stimulus checks be more than $1400 payments?

Many Americans are expecting the next stimulus checks and hope the fourth payment to be more than the previous stimulus of $1,400 per family. Considering the powerful impact stimulus money had on families, communities and the economy, it seems obvious the federal government will be looking to continue the stimulus trend into late 2021 and 2022.
BusinessDuluth News Tribune

Point/Counterpoint: The state of labor this Labor Day is strong, but wages aren’t keeping pace; monetary, fiscal policy needed to help

Labor Day is a good time to reflect upon how American workers have been doing, especially the majority who have been left behind for most of the last 40 years. From 1979 to 2018, the median wage has grown by just 11.6%. If we compare to prior decades, e.g. 1948 to 1979, that increase was 93.2%. These two facts tell a big part of the story of a social transformation that is both inexcusable and historically unusual: a high-income country becoming vastly more unequal, as most workers’ pay fails to rise with most of the gains in productivity that has accompanied their work.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation’s bedrock retirement programs. The new projections in the annual Social Security...
Income TaxMotley Fool

Why Some Americans Earning Over $600,000 a Year Got Stimulus Checks

Even wealthy Americans received some stimulus money. Coronavirus stimulus money was intended to help struggling Americans cope with the serious financial consequences resulting from COVID-19 and from the lockdowns that were instituted to slow the spread of the virus. Lawmakers imposed income limits on eligibility for most of the relief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy